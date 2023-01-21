Entertainment

Roundup: All teasers, trailers attached to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

'Pathaan' may feature multiple trailers/teasers; here's a quick roundup

Euphoria amongst cinephiles is at an all-time high due to the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer Pathaan. The film will be released on Wednesday (January 25) and is expected to take a monstrous start at the box office. Now, to leverage this occasion, several filmmakers have decided to build hype around their movies by attaching their teasers/trailers to Pathaan. Here's more.

'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's trailer will be out on Monday (January 23) and will be attached to Pathaan. This project marks the maiden collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Interestingly, Ranbir has previously said that it could be his career's last rom-com. The Luv Ranjan directorial will be released on March 8 on the occasion of Holi.

'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is heading toward a theatrical premiere on February 24, 2023. Also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bhaurccha in key roles, the film has been directed by Raj Mehta, who recently saw success in the form of JugJugg Jeeyo. Kumar has previously worked with Mehta in Good Newwz, too. The trailer will be out on Sunday (January 22).

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

While Bhai fans will have to wait longer to catch the trailer of Salman Khan's family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, its teaser will arrive on Wednesday (January 25) and will reportedly be attached to Pathaan. The film—which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill—will be released theatrically on Eid 2023. Abdu Rozik and Ram Charan will be seen in cameos.

Here's everything you need to know about 'Pathaan'

In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. The film also marks Deepika Padukone and SRK's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. It has been directed by War fame Siddharth Anand. Pathaan is part of YRF's spy-thriller universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Tiger 3.