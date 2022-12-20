Entertainment

'Pathaan': SRK, Deepika starrer's next song to drop on Thursday

'Pathaan': SRK, Deepika starrer's next song to drop on Thursday

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 20, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan's next song will be released on Thursday, per reports

As per a report by a leading portal, the next song from Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan will be released on Thursday (December 22, 2022). Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's return to celluloid after over four years. Notably, the film's first song Besharam Rang received mixed reviews and flak from right-wing political leaders leading to protests in Madhya Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

King Khan took a sabbatical following his last release Zero in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films and the viewers loved to see his aura back on big screens.

With a career spanning over three decades, he is a global superstar and 2023 is touted to be his year with three releases—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Director's take on the song

Director Siddharth Anand said that the new song Jhoome Jo Pathaan encapsulates the spirit of the titular character. From personality traits to irresistible swagger, this fusion qawwali is all about Pathaan and his panache. He also added, "It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music..." and teased it as a dance number featuring both Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Is Arijit Singh the crooner behind upcoming track?

The first song was primarily sung by Shilpa Rao. As fans speculated about the singer of the second one, a few days back during the #AskSRK session on Twitter, the Swades actor teased that Arijit Singh was the singer. Recently, Khan thanked Singh for making him sound good at Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, too. The generation-defining singer has sung for Khan many times.

'Besharam Rang' debacle

The first song of the film received flak for its alleged "vulgar scenes" and Padukone's costumes were called "improper." Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra threatened to ban the film in the state. A right-wing group named Veer Shivaji group planned protests in Indore, too. Twitter was divided after Mishra's remarks and many Bollywood celebrities defended the film and the song.