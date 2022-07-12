Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to host grand baby shower: Report

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 12, 2022, 01:55 pm 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja will be throwing a grand baby shower this Sunday. (Photo credit: Instagram/@anandahuja)

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. And, the actor's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will reportedly organize a grand baby shower for the couple. As per a report published by Pinkvilla, it seems that the elaborate baby shower will be taking place this Sunday (July 17). The baby shower will also be attended by many B-Town celebrities.

Location Baby shower will be held at Kapoor's aunt's bungalow

Previously, the actor celebrated a baby shower in June with her close friends and the celebration was indeed a lavish affair. This confirms that the Kapoors definitely know how to throw a party and that the baby shower this Sunday will be massive. Pinkvilla reported that the baby shower will be hosted at her aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra Bandstand named Rockdale.

Guests Guest list includes Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, many more

Many Bollywood celebrities will be attending the celebration to bless the youngest member of the Kapoor-Ahuja family. The guest list will reportedly include actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora. Actor's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah will be there too.

Announcement Kapoor had announced her pregnancy in March

The actor announced her pregnancy this year on March 21. She posted a series of photos with her husband and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic)."

Details The main guest of the evening is yet to arrive!

Adding to all the excitement, with all the friends and family members who will be showing up to bless the newborn, the baby shower is going to be a star-studded event. However, the biggest guest of the evening is yet to arrive! We look forward to witnessing the festivities on Sunday and will be back with more details soon.