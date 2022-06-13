Entertainment

Siddhanth Kapoor drug bust: Facts about his career, family, more

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 13, 2022, 02:34 pm 3 min read

Facts about Siddhanth Kapoor who was detained for drug use. (Photo credit: Instagram/@siddhanthkapoor)

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth Kapoor reportedly tested positive for the consumption of drugs on Sunday night. He has been detained in Bengaluru where he was allegedly present to attend a rave party in a hotel along with several others. Shraddha Kapoor's elder brother hails from s family that is influential in the film industry. Here are some facts about the actor.

The five-star Bengaluru hotel was raided after cops received a tip-off.

Kapoor was reportedly among 35 guests who were detained and made to undergo medical tests to determine the presence of drugs in their systems.

According to Bheemashankar S Guled, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Division, Bengaluru City, Kapoor tested positive and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Family Shakti Kapoor's older son is related to several Bollywood personalities

Kapoor is the first-born of the veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and his spouse Shivangi Kapoor. He is the elder brother of the Baaghi actor. Kapoor also has many family members who are prominent personalities in the Bollywood industry. Legendary singers Asha Bhosle and the late Lata Mangeshkar are his distant grandmothers while Padmini Kolhapure (Prem Rog) and Tejaswini Kolhapure (Ugly) are his maternal aunts.

Early life Kapoor was a disc jockey before he entered Bollywood

He pursued his education at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute in America after which he was a disc jockey for a brief period of time. After this, he entered the Bollywood industry and served as an assistant director to filmmaker Priyadarshan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa). He was supposed to debut in Soham Shah's Satte Pe Satta remake in 2012 but the film was shelved.

Filmography He has worked, acted in many popular films

After appearing as a child artist in Judwaa (1997), Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Shootout at Wadala. He worked on popular projects like Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Dhol. His other notable titles include Jazbaa, Paltan, Bombairiya, Yaaram, Hello Charlie, and Bhoot: Part One. He assisted Anurag Kashyap for Ugly (2014) and also had a cameo role in the film.

Projects Other notable projects of the actor

He also starred alongside his sister in the film Haseena in 2017. The actor branched into web series with Bhaukaal in 2020 and reprised his role as Chintu Dedha in this year's Bhaukaal 2. Kapoor last appeared on screen in Chehre which starred actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, he also sang Hum Hindustani for Dhamaka Records.