Silambarasan TR flies to US for father T Rajendar's treatment

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 13, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Silambarasan TR will be with his father T Rajendar in the US until he is out of surgery.

Tamil star Silambarasan TR (STR) aka Simbu has reportedly flown to the US where his father and Tamil actor-politician T Rajendar will undergo treatment. STR has decided to shift to the US until his father recovers and got his VISA approved for it. A few weeks back, reports about Rajendar's ill health surfaced stating that he was advised intense medical care.

Updates Rajendar to stay in the US till he fully recovers

Rajendar will be taken to the US on Tuesday and will fly back to Chennai only after he fully recovers. Before shifting him, STR has now gone there in order to make necessary arrangements. To recall, the Maanaadu actor had spoken about his father's health last month. Noting he was out of danger, STR said the issue emerged from a clot in Rajendar's stomach.

Details STR has put his work commitments on hold

Simbu had added in his statement that they will be flying out of the country for his father's treatment. The Manmadhan actor has now reportedly put all his work commitments on hold for now. The shooting schedule of his next film Pathu Thala has been postponed. We can expect Simbu to resume shooting once he is back in Chennai.

Information Rajendar was last seen onscreen in 2017 film 'Vizhithiru'

Rajendar was last seen in the 2017 Tamil film, Vizhithiru, where he made a guest appearance. He made headlines earlier this year when he slammed ex-Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during a press meet. Rajendar started his career with Oru Thalai Ragam (1980), which marked his debut as a screenwriter, actor, and musician. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Facts These are the upcoming projects of STR

On the work front, STR has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. This includes Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu with director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Pathu Thala directed by Obeli Krishna, and Corona Kumar with filmmaker Gokul. He will also be seen in an extended cameo role in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha. He was last seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu.