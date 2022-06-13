Entertainment

Netflix drops 'Squid Game' Season-2 teaser, director confirms characters' return

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 13, 2022

'Squid Game' has officially been renewed for a second season. (Photo credit: Twitter/@netflix)

It's officially happening! Netflix has dropped a brief introductory teaser for the second season of its globally acclaimed mystery-drama series Squid Game. While the plot details and release date are still under wraps, showrunner and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk has sent a message to the fans. He has revealed the characters who will return to the spine-chilling survival drama. We can't wait!

Squid Game is Netflix's most successful drama series ever, even surpassing other heavyweights such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Money Heist, despite being a non-English show.

It clocked in 1.65B hours of viewing in the first month when it was released in September 2021.

Korean dramas are known for wrapping up their stories in a single season so Squid Game marks a noteworthy deviation.

Clip Teaser featured infamous spine-chilling giant animatronic doll from Season 1

On Sunday night, Netflix dropped the 10-second-long teaser that sent Squid Game loyalists into a frenzy. Featuring the gigantic animatronic doll from Season 1 who infamously gunned down several people, the caption read, "Red light...GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!" Red light green light is the name of the game that kicks off the macabre story in the first season.

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Netflix also shared a message from showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk. He revealed that the leading man Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will return. He will be joined by the faceless antagonist the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). He also teased viewers about the possible return of "the man in the suit," played by Gong Yoo. This season will introduce us to the doll Young-hee's boyfriend too!

Developments 'The Squid Game universe has just begun'

In January 2022, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed the second season of the global phenomenon. "The Squid Game universe has just begun," he had said. The series' showrunner had commented last year, "There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season." And, we are certainly glad that things are on the right track.