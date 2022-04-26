Entertainment

'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan': Netflix, I&B collaborate for women-centric tales

'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan': Netflix, I&B collaborate for women-centric tales

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 26, 2022, 07:40 pm 2 min read

The series can be seen on I&B's social media platforms and Doordarshan

Netflix and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) announced the launch of a series of short videos, Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan, on Tuesday. The launch was held in Delhi in the presence of I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of Republic of India L Murugan, and Head of Global TV, Netflix, Bela Bajaria.

Context Why does this story matter?

The series is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Indian Government to commemorate 75 years of independence.

It is aimed at inspiring other women who want to carve something on their own.

This enterprise might give positive results, but concern remains about the delivery system of the videos to the rural population, as women there need these the most.

Details Know about the series

"Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan focuses on celebrating individuals and their stories that can inspire people in India and around the world," said Bajaria of Netflix. The series will be narrated by senior actor Neena Gupta. And the videos are available in several languages including Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, English and Malayalam, apart from Hindi. This is to ensure maximum reach among the target audience.

Details Meet the women who will be featured in the series

Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan have stories of healthcare worker Poonam Nautiyal, who walked miles across Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, to vaccinate people; Dr. Tessy Thomas, first woman scientist to lead India's missile project; the country's first competitive woman stand-up paddleboarder Tanvi Jagadish, and Aarohi Pandit. Pandit is the youngest and first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans in a light-sport aircraft.

Comment What did Thakur say of the series?

Tales of Harshini Kanheker, India's first female firefighter, environmentalist Basanti Devi, and mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa are also featured in the series. "Netflix will be producing 25 videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce two-minute-long short films for the Ministry," Thakur said. The series can be seen on I&B's social media platforms and Doordarshan.