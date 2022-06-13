Entertainment

Chris Evans birthday: 5 upcoming projects we cannot wait for!

Chris Evans birthday: 5 upcoming projects we cannot wait for!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 13, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

5 upcoming projects starring Chris Evans. (Photo credit: Amazon.com)

Hollywood actor Chris Evans is famous for his portrayal of Marvel Cinematic Universe's mighty superhero Captain America. Lately, the actor has put a pause on the Marvel movies and has been working on some exciting projects that show him in a different light. On the star's 41st birthday, we take a look at five of his upcoming films that we cannot wait for!

#1 'The Gray Man'

Evans and actor Ryan Gosling, a combo we never knew we needed, come together in The Gray Man. The Joe and Anthony Russo directorial follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a man on the run after spilling sensitive information who is chased down by his ex-colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The Gray Man will premiere in theaters on July 15 before arriving on Netflix on July 22.

#2 'Red One'

In another exciting combo, Evans will star alongside actor Dwayne Johnson in the holiday event film Red One for Amazon Studios. The film is touted to be an action-adventure comedy that will take on a globe-trotting journey within the holiday genre. Johnson had announced his involvement in Red One in June 2021 and also revealed that the film will see a 2023 holiday release.

#3 'Artemis'

Avengers co-stars Evans and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) will team up once again for the film Artemis. Jason Bateman (Ozark) who was the director of the film recently parted ways citing "creative differences" with the production label These Pictures. Plot details are not known but the film is apparently set against the space race. Apple reportedly purchased Artemis for $100M.

#4 'Bermuda'

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) is reportedly directing Skydance Studio's Bermuda which has been in development since 2013. Evans is reportedly likely to star in the film that is based on the mysterious Bermuda Triangle where many planes and ships have strangely gone missing over the years. Previously, director Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead) was at the helm of the film.

#5 'Little Shop of Horrors'

In February 2020, The Hollywood Reporter published a report on Evans gearing up to play Orin Scrivello aka The Dentist in a remake of the cult film Little Shop of Horrors helmed by Greg Berlanti. However, the production was stalled over budget issues during the COVID-19 pandemic and If all works out, it will be great to watch Evans appear as the evil Dentist.