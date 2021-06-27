Dhanush charges a whopping Rs. 50cr for Sekhar Kammula's next

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 11:30 am

Dhanush charges Rs. 50 crore for Sekhar Kammula's next

Tamil superstar Dhanush has left fans extremely happy when he earlier announced his upcoming movie with National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula. The duo is going to be working together for the first time and the film will be a pan-India release. Now, the recent buzz is that the Jagame Thandhiram actor's remuneration for this flick will be a whopping amount of Rs. 50 crore.

Budget

The film's budget is around Rs. 120 crore

Dhanush is making his Telugu debut with this film, which has a budget in the range of Rs. 120 crore, Telugu Cinema reported. It further stated the actor's remuneration for Kammula's film is double the amount he gets paid for his Tamil films. Also, this project will be a big deal for the director, who made movies with Rs. 20-25 crore budgets until now.

Speculation

Is Sai Pallavi the female lead in this big-budget movie?

Premam fame Sai Pallavi is said to be Kammula's favorite female lead. She worked with him in movies like Fidaa and Love Story (yet to be released). Also, the actress starred opposite Dhanush in Maari 2 and its song Rowdy Baby was a huge hit, so the audience has already seen their onscreen chemistry. So, Pallavi has a high chance to bag this flick.

Information

Movie shoot to begin by the end of this year

This untitled trilingual film would be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, who are going to promote it on a big scale. According to Sify, the Kammula-directorial will go on floors by the end of this year or early 2022. Coming back to Dhanush, his latest film Jagame Thandhiram is winning hearts. He also has some interesting upcoming projects.

Projects

Dhanush to appear in Russo Brothers' multi-starrer film

The Tamil star is leaving a mark all around the world with his talent. His upcoming Russo Brothers' film, The Gray Man, is a multi-starrer project. Dhanush will appear in this highly anticipated movie alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Julia Butters, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Wagner Moura. Apart from this, Dhanush will be seen in Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven.