Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive for drugs, detained

Written by Isha Sharma Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 13, 2022, 10:35 am 3 min read

Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for alleged drug consumption.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor tested positive for drug use in Bengaluru on Sunday night. He was one of the six people who consumed drugs at a rave party, the city police found during its raid. While more details are awaited, Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to be mired in a drug controversy. His father—veteran actor Shakti Kapoor—expressed shock over the development.

Details Family wasn't aware of Kapoor's accommodation in Bengaluru or party

Dr. Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Division, Bengaluru City, told ANI, "Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station." ETimes reported that Kapoor reached Bengaluru from Mumbai on Sunday. However, his family wasn't reportedly aware of the party or his accommodation. The cops are yet to divulge more information about his arrest.

Quote 'It's not possible,' said shocked Shakti Kapoor

While Shraddha or anyone else from the family is yet to officially comment on the issue, Shakti Kapoor is reportedly finding it difficult to believe his son has been nabbed by the cops. He told ETimes, "I can only say one thing, it's not possible."

Information All six will be produced in court today

Kapoor was invited as a DJ for the party held at Park Hotel's pub, reported NDTV. Once sources tipped off the cops, they raided the venue and reportedly made 35 guests undergo medical tests. Traces of drugs were found in six people, with Kapoor being one of them. The detainees will be charged under the NDPS Act and brought to the court on Monday.

Looking back Shraddha was summoned by NCB in 2020

In the past two years, several Bollywood celebrities have been called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), especially after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. In 2020, Shraddha was also summoned when the NCB was investigating a drug angle in Rajput's death case. The Aashiqui 2 actor had reportedly confessed to attending Chhichhore's success party but denied consuming any drugs.

Career Kapoor began his acting journey as child artist

Kapoor had started his journey in the showbiz as a child artist in Salman Khan's 1997 classic Judwaa. He is also known for working as an assistant director in popular comedy films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Chup Chup Ke. He also acted in Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, and Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Chehre last year.