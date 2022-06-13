Entertainment

Disha Patani birthday special: Looking at actor's five best songs

Disha Patani birthday special: Looking at actor's five best songs

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 13, 2022, 10:09 am 2 min read

Disha Patani turned 30 today. Happy birthday! (Photo credit: Twitter/@DishPatani)

Ever since her entry into Bollywood in 2016, Disha Patani has awed the audience through her jaw-dropping dance performances. Her films are not just awaited due to her character portrayals but also because of her special dance numbers that have repeatedly proven Patani's prowess in the art form. On her 30th birthday, let's take a look at the five best songs filmed on her.

#1 'Befikra'

Who can forget her sizzling chemistry with rumored partner Tiger Shroff in this music video? Not only is the song remembered for its quirky, fast-paced storyline and picturesque locations, but it also allowed Patani to go all out as a dancer. Even though it's certainly difficult to match up to Shroff, she was not too far behind and held her ground throughout the song.

#2 'Kaun Tujhe'

The emotional quotient of Kaun Tujhe from Patani's Bollywood debut MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is extremely high. The melodious song chronicled the love story of MS Dhoni and his first girlfriend, Priyanka, played by Patani. This song may not been a foot-tapping number but it is still memorable for Patani's doe-eyed expressions and comfortable camaraderie with the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

#3 'Hui Malang'

The song which won singer Asees Kaur a Filmfare Award in 2021, Hui Malang turned out to be a chartbuster within days of its release. Patani looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white ensemble and completely nailed it with her peppy dance moves and fiery expressions. This Ved Sharma composition has amassed over a whopping seven crore views on T-Series' YouTube channel.

#4 'Slow Motion'

It takes talent to stand out in the frame when you are standing next to Salman Khan, who is known for weirdly entertaining steps of his own. Slow Motion had Patani look ravishing in a yellow sari and she effortlessly charmed viewers by pulling off difficult steps with ease. The song was penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal.

#5 'Mundiyan'

This high-speed song from Baaghi 2 that makes one groove instantly provided Patani another chance to shake a leg with Shroff. As usual, she perfectly pulled off the Punjabi steps and nakhras. The song had a celebratory vibe to it and was crooned by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal. Although a remake, it topped the music charts and has over four crore YouTube views.