Tom Hiddleston opens up on Loki's 'fluid' sexuality

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 12, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

Tom Hiddleston talks about Loki's bisexuality. (Photo credit: Hotstar)

Pride Month continues to see new feats! English actor Tom Hiddleston who portrayed Loki in five Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films and the titular Disney+ series, has opened up on the character's bisexuality. He recently appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors series, where he spoke to Lily James (Rebecca) about bisexual Loki. Hiddleston expressed that the MCU must "reflect the world we live in."

Context Why does this story matter?

Hiddleston starred in Loki on Disney+ which narrates the journey of the anti-hero as he traverses multiple timelines through the Time Variance Authority.

His character had come out in the show's third episode when Lady Loki/Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) asks him if he had ever taken an interest in "would-be princesses" or any prince, to which he replies saying "a bit of both."

Quote 'Pleased and privileged,' says Hiddleston

Talking about his queer character, Hiddleston told James, "Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality." "It's a very ancient part of the character," he said, adding that he was "really pleased and privileged, actually, that it's [come] up in the series."

Information Will Season 2 explore Loki's bisexuality further?

Hiddleston further continued saying, "It's a small step. There's so much more to do. But, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in. So, it was an honor to bring that up." As for the Disney+ series, Season 2 of Loki is currently under production and we might expect more emphasis on Loki's bisexuality in a more proper fashion.

Reactions Not everyone was happy about Loki's coming-out moment

Interestingly, Loki's character is queer and many of his incarnations are also genderfluid as per Norse mythology and several comic book versions of the anti-hero. However, not everyone was happy about the way MCU's Loki came out as bisexual. Prominent writer-producer Russell T Davies (Queer as Folk) slammed the show last year for reducing Loki's coming-out moment to a single dialog—not adding weightage.