Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' overtakes 'Avengers: Endgame' rating on Rotten Tomatoes

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' overtakes 'Avengers: Endgame' rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 12, 2022, 08:46 pm 2 min read

'RRR' surpasses 'Avengers: Endgame' on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo credit: Netflix)

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has emerged as a huge global blockbuster, especially after it arrived on Netflix. RRR also became Netflix's most-watched non-English-language film earlier this month. And now, the Rajamouli directorial has reportedly exceeded one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest films, Avengers: Endgame, on the Rotten Tomatoes rating scale. RRR also made it to Rotten Tomatoes' "Best Movies of 2022" list.

Context Why does this story matter?

RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, is one of the biggest 2022 blockbusters and has grossed over Rs. 1,200cr worldwide after its release on March 25.

Moreover, within three days of release, RRR grossed Rs. 490cr, becoming the highest-earning film across the world during that weekend (March 27). It also reportedly surpassed The Batman starring Robert Pattinson that weekend.

Rating 'RRR' stands at No. 46 on Rotten Tomatoes' list

RRR has been included in the Rotten Tomatoes "The Best Movies of 2022" list at 46th place. The well-received period drama currently has a commendable 91% critics rating and 94% audience rating. RRR is now at par with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (2019)—which has a critics rating of 94% and an audience rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes—in terms of the overall rating.

Information 'RRR' is a huge hit in the US

RRR, which was recently released on Netflix, became a big hit in the US, which accounted for over 50% of the film's streaming success in the second week. On the OTT platform, the film also landed a spot in the top 10 most streamed films across 57 countries in the second week.

Details Film was made with massive budget of over Rs. 400cr

RRR is said to be one of the most expensive films to be made that boasts a star-studded cast. The Rajamouli directorial was reportedly made with a huge budget of over Rs. 400cr. RRR added to the director's success after he delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). Both the films witnessed similar success overseas.