'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is being directed by Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets a release date. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will hit the big screens on February 10, 2023. This marks the ace filmmaker's return to the director's chair after a good five years. The film features Ranveer Singh as Rocky, Alia Bhatt as Rani, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Here's more.

As mentioned, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Johar's directorial comeback, and while announcing the date, he said the film is "a love story at its heart with the soul of family values." We have seen this theme in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Both created history, so if this film clicks, the genre will effectively belong to him.

Alongside the announcement, the team also shared a video. In it, we see Johar being the master helmer, while Bhatt's sarees leave us stunned. Bachchan, on the other hand, takes us back to her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by performing THE aarti ritual. A small portion also shows the Padmaavat actor planting a peck on Dharmendra's hand, as Bachchan looks on.

After 7 years, it gives me such joy gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jiSKI3Xdta — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2021

BTS video is full of fun-filled and lovable moments

Further, in the video, the makers informed that the team has already completed 50 days of shooting. The clip is full of many feel-good moments, so we can expect a fun ride in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from the film on a wholesome level, fans would also watch out for Bhatt-Singh's chemistry. The pair impressed all in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

These are the upcoming projects of Bhatt and Singh

Apart from this film that was launched on Singh's birthday, the actor is awaiting the releases of 83 and Cirkus. He also has the Bollywood remake of Anniyan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Bhatt's upcoming releases are Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and RRR. The duo is also collaborating for another film titled Takht, which will be taken up by Johar after this drama.