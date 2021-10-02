'07.01.2022 it is!' Makers, cast of 'RRR' announce release date

'RRR' finally gets a release date!

SS Rajamouli's ambitious movie RRR is finally coming to the big screens next January, confirmed the makers. The actors and makers of the project shared on social media that the much-awaited movie, featuring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, is releasing on January 7 next year. Along with the announcement, the team members also shared a new poster.

Details

Have you checked the new poster of 'RRR'?

In the poster, we see all the four stars, Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. While Jr. NTR and Charan have their backs to one another, Devgn's fierce and formidable character graces the bottom of the poster, while Bhatt's Sita finds herself in the middle of the image. It should be noted that makers had earlier rubbished rumors of its OTT release.

Twitter Post

Information

Pen Studios' chief had quelled rumors of OTT release earlier

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the distributor of this grand venture, had said earlier last month that RRR and other projects backed by his company like Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Attack are all poised for a theatrical release. Calling them "magnum opus," he had said that these "are made for the big screen experience." Two days back, release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi was declared.

Observation

Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releasing a day earlier to 'RRR'

Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 10th directorial, is hitting theaters on January 6. This venture is being led by Bhatt and Devgn is also playing a pivotal role. It's based on S. Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. So, this clash will be interesting to watch, given that both have common actors and both are high-budget films and have a lot running on them.

Fact

Makers had to postpone 'RRR' release multiple times

Coming back to the period drama, its shooting got wrapped up only in August, after suffering multiple delays and halts, and as a result, makers had to postpone its initial October 13 release plan. Last month, they had announced an indefinite delay of RRR release, which made fans anxious about its premiere. But today's decision will surely make them beyond elated.

Twitter Post

This was where makers announced 'RRR' release delay