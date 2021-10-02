'War' sequel is getting made, but probably without Hrithik, Tiger

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee

As War completes two years today, its director Siddharth Anand confirmed that a sequel to the top-notch actioner is being planned. However, nothing has been finalized yet as "War 2 is a big responsibility," admits Anand, who is currently busy with Pathan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Both War and Pathan have been backed by Yash Raj Films.

'Need normalcy [to be restored] before we can dive'

While talking to Mid-Day, Anand said that they are waiting for situation to return to normalcy before taking up this big project. "We need normalcy [to be restored] before we can dive into it," he said, before divulging, "We will hopefully start it by next year." "(Aditya Chopra, producer) and I have shared some thoughts on how to take it forward," the director added.

'Have not yet thought whether Hrithik, Tiger will come back'

While this may make fans of the film elated, we would suggest you to hold onto that, as there is no confirmation about the film's casting. Whether Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be coming back as R&AW agents for this one too is a topic makers have not discussed yet. "We have not yet thought whether Hrithik and Tiger will come back."

Anand reveals if Prabhas is making it to 'War' sequel

In fact, makers have not decided on any cast member, which includes Prabhas, whose name has been doing the rounds for the sequel since long. Some reports suggested that the Baahubali star will be in War sequel as villain. Anand rubbished it off smartly, saying, "I am curious [to know whether he is on board], but I don't know whom to ask about it."

For now, Anand is busy with 'Pathan,' and 'Fighter'

For now, Anand is pretty busy. After Pathan, he will hop onto Fighter, which will apparently be India's first aerial action franchise. This film would mark Anand's third collaboration with Roshan and second with Padukone. The actors are, however, teaming up for the first time. Viacom18 Studios will produce the movie along with Anand and his wife Mamta, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande.