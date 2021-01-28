Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has responded to reports of his daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's plausible marriage plans. Shakti said he knows Rohan as Shraddha's childhood friend but has no idea if they are actually "serious about each other." He also added that he will "always stand by" Shraddha and support her decisions. Here's more on what he said.

Details What did Shakti say about the rumors?

In an interview with The Times of India, Shakti said, "Well, I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter." He added, "Rohan is a very nice boy...He has come home since childhood. Shraddha has not told me that she plans to marry him. To me they are still just childhood friends (sic)."

Context Who set the rumor mill running?

Well, it was actor Varun Dhawan who got the rumor mill going with his cryptic response to Rohan's congratulatory message on his and Natasha Dalal's recent wedding. Rohan had extended his best wishes to the couple writing, "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you're a lucky guy!" to which Varun replied, "I truly am...Hope you are ready (sic)."

Information Who is Shraddha's rumored boyfriend Rohan Shrestha?

Kapoors and Shresthas are family friends. The son of famous film photographer Rakesh Shrestha, Rohan had started his career as a freelance photographer in 2009. Thereafter, he went on to shoot for major publications such as GQ, Filmfare, Cosmopolitan and others, as per reports.

