-
Varun-Natasha wedding: Check out the first picturesLast updated on Jan 25, 2021, 12:35 pm
-
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday in an intimate ceremony.
The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his traditional wedding, held in Alibaug near Mumbai.
The couple looked ravishing in their ivory and gold-colored wedding attires, as they posed for the photographers.
Here are more details on this.
-
In this articleAnd, it's finally official! Here are the dreamy pictures The couple was supposed to get married last year Reportedly, the couple is planning a grand reception in Mumbai Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, others shower love My boy is all grown up, wrote Karan What's up on the work front for Varun?
-
Details
And, it's finally official!
-
The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and wrote, "Life long love just became official," while sharing a couple of pictures with his wife Natasha.
While Varun wore ivory and gold sherwani, Natasha donned an intricately embroidered pale gold lehenga paired with an ivory chooda set and diamond jewelry.
The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.
-
Instagram Post
Here are the dreamy pictures
-
A post shared by varundvn on
-
Details
The couple was supposed to get married last year
-
Earlier, the celebrity couple was planning to get married in 2020, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The wedding took place at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.
Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani, and Kunal Kohli, among others were seen attending the wedding.
The couple also met the paparazzi and posed happily for them.
-
Reception
Reportedly, the couple is planning a grand reception in Mumbai
-
Since many B-town stars and Natasha's friends were unable to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the newlyweds have reportedly planned a grand wedding reception for them in Mumbai.
The reception will take place on February 2, reports suggest.
However, the couple or their family members are yet to make any official announcement regarding the same.
-
Reactions
Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, others shower love
-
Bollywood celebrities, who could not attend the wedding, including actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and others, wished the couple via social media.
Anushka wrote, "Congratulations VD and Natasha...wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness (sic)."
Meanwhile, Varun's Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu penned, "Finally! Congratulations ya! and a big hug to Natasha (sic)."
-
Instagram Post
My boy is all grown up, wrote Karan
-
A post shared by karanjohar on
-
Information
What's up on the work front for Varun?
-
Separately, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Coolie No. 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. More recently, he had been shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, among others.