Pamela Anderson is scaling new heights of unpredictable behavior. Days before, she showed all social media apps the finger and said they are a waste of her time. And, she put a sizzling image on Instagram to say she's quitting social media for good. Now, we learn that she has married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. This goes viral whether or not she's active online!

Context Marriage took place on Christmas Eve

Talking to Daily Mail, the star revealed that she married Hayhurst on Christmas Eve 2020 during the lockdown. Apparently, the ceremony took place secretly at Anderson's ancestral property that she bought from her grandfather. "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together," she told the publication.

Joy Life has come full circle to Anderson

Anderson feels like she has come full circle as she said, "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me." For the record, this is Anderson's sixth marriage but Hayhurst remains to be her fifth husband. She first married Tommy Lee, then Kid Rock, and then wed Rick Salomon twice.

Wedding spree Marriage with Jon Peters shortest lived

Keep counting as her previous marriage with Jon Peters took place in January 2020. However, that marriage became one of the shortest-lived ever with a life span of 12 days. Peters claims that Anderson dumped him after he cleared her debts and has returned to his ex-fiancee, whom he had rejected for marrying Anderson. Karma comes back, it seems.

Bliss Everyday is honeymoon for the newlyweds