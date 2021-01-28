Pamela Anderson has taken a decision that might be good for her well-being but really bad for her fans across all age groups. The Barb Wire actress, who redefined sensuality with her inimitable appeal on the show Baywatch, has called it quits with social media at large. That means you and I won't be able to get regular updates of her images. Sigh!

Social media detox? She is quitting brain-controlling media

Anderson took to Instagram on Tuesday to establish the reason behind her supposedly permanent departure from all major social media accounts such as Twitter, Facebook, and even Instagram. To sway her fans off their feet, she posted a past image of a younger herself staring at the camera. Then she called out the umbrella concept of social media as "brain- controlling."

Personal opinion Social media is 'time wasted' for Anderson

"This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook," Anderson wrote in her post. "I've never been interested in social media and now that I'm settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free," she added. What sounds like a social media detox plan for life, Anderson called social media a "waste of time."

Inspiring people Anderson shares her blessings and love

"Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let's hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time. That's what THEY want and can use to make money." explained Anderson. Her last implication targeted the strategies behind social media app developers and brand behemoths, who indeed influence publicity and entertainment of the masses.

Deep dive Control over your brain: Anderson