Entertainment 'Squid Game' season 2 won't be hitting Netflix before 2024?

'Squid Game' season 2 won't be hitting Netflix before 2024?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 11:10 am

'Squid Game 2' is coming, but not too soon!

Squid Game is the new sensation in town! Ever since its season one premiered in September, fans were eager to know if a second part is coming. After all, season one had finished with a cliffhanger. And yes, season two is being made, as was confirmed by the creator of the hit Korean series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, but it will not be airing soon.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The survival drama was the most-watched series on Netflix as of November. In fact, Squid Game has become the first non-American series to bag nominations in major categories in several noted award ceremonies. Like, it's got three nods at the recently announced Golden Globes, so if it wins one here, the show will create history. Given this, its season two is of course much-awaited.

Information Gi-hun will be back to play an important role

During a screening in Los Angeles, Dong-hyuk had informed that S02 is currently being discussed. "There's been so much pressure, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! I'm in the planning process currently," he said, adding the Squid Game first season's Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will play a key role in the next season.

Fact Streaming giant yet to announce anything official though

However, we will not be able to see season two soon. Forget this year, it will not hit the streaming giant before 2024 for two reasons: a) Netflix has not yet officially made an announcement of Squid Game season two. b) And, the first season took almost two years to get finished and the S02 production hasn't started yet. So, do the math.

Conclusion 'Squid Game 2' might hit the floors in March 2022

If we trace the schedule season one had followed, we can conclude that Squid Game's second part might hit the floors in March next year. Until anything is being made official, it is just a long waiting game for us. Apart from Squid Game, other popular Korean dramas on Netflix are Hometown Cha Cha Cha, It's Okay Not To Be Okay, and Nevertheless.