Entertainment Actress arrested in Mumbai for allegedly assaulting minor domestic help

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 12:15 am

Actress nabbed for allegedly assaulting domestic worker, who is a minor

An actress has been arrested in Mumbai on Sunday for allegedly assaulting her domestic help, who is a minor. Reportedly, the actress is 25 years old and resides in Versova, Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, the victim has said the accused beat her up with sandals. Other reports have suggested the actress used to regularly harass the domestic worker. Here's more.

Details Accused even forced the minor to unclothe earlier: Report

The actress had beaten up the girl for allegedly not completing work on time, reported ANI. In her complaint to the police, the victim said, as per Times of India, the accused used to assault her often for apparently not doing her work properly. This isn't all. Apparently, the actress had even forced her to unclothe herself before taking her videos and pictures once.

Timeline Victim sustained head injuries, had to be treated in hospital

The victim finally filed a complaint when she was assaulted with a sandal, which led to injuries on her head. When she returned home, the girl's sister noticed the injuries and then took her to file the complaint. The girl had to get treated in the hospital. Reportedly, the accused is a struggling actress who resided in the Versova house all by herself.

Investigation FIR registered against woman under sections of IPC and POCSO

Now, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 326 [assault], 354 (B) [assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe], and 504 [intentional insult] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The woman had reportedly employed the girl despite knowing she was a minor.

Rules Children/minors often employed as domestic help, easier to exploit

The Constitution of India states that no child below the age of 14 years should be employed to work. But domestic workers have often found themselves at the center of poor treatment due to the lack of a proper national policy framework in India. People have been found to employ children and minors as they are easier to exploit and work for less money.