Entertainment Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to release directly on Netflix

Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to release directly on Netflix

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 08:23 pm

'Looop Lapeta' stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles

Taapsee Pannu is right now getting ready for the release of several of her films like Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu. While the sports drama releases next February 4, the first movie will directly release on Netflix. The same was shared by her via a teaser, which showed us what's in store. "Time is ticking, and it is time to run," she wrote.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Looop Lapeta is a remake of the German film Run Lola Run, which is about Lola (Franka Potente) who needs money to save her partner's (Moritz Bleibtreu) life in 20 minutes. The movie was widely appreciated by the audience and critics, and was also sent to Venice, Sundance, Seattle international film festivals. Will Pannu's project be able to create that kind of an impact?

Information The teaser's graphic animation gives a feeling of a kaleidoscope

The 0.28-second-long teaser's interesting graphic animation gives you a feel of watching a kaleidoscope. The thrilling music makes us crave more of the content. While releasing the teaser, Pannu wrote, "Can't wait for all of you to see the film! #LooopLapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia." The release date hasn't been declared yet.

Twitter Post You can check out the film's teaser here

Time is ticking, and it is time to run!

Can’t wait for all of you to see the film! #LooopLapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9p9uZS03PC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 13, 2021

Quote 'Sometimes when we are together I can feel time standstill'

The Pink actress is playing a character named Savi, while Tahir Raj Bhasin will be her on screen lover, Satya. While introducing his character, Bhasin as Satya had written, "Dearest Savi, tujhse mill kar meri life badal gayi (life has changed after I met you) and all it took is a day. Sometimes when we are together I can feel time standstill."

Projects The 'Thappad' star has her hands full with interesting projects

Apart from Looop Lapeta, Pannu has many other intriguing projects in the pipeline. Shabaash Mithu, the sports drama is based on the life of ace cricketer Mithali Raj in which the actress is playing the titular role. Srijit Mukherji has helmed this film. She also finished filming Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. She also would debut in production with Blurr, backed by her Outsiders Films.