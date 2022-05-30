Entertainment

Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to produce 'Bas Karo Aunty!'

Written by Isha Sharma May 30, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will be producing 'Bas Karo Aunty!' (Photo credit: Twitter/@MahimaMakwana_)

Ace director couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have announced their next project, Bas Karo Aunty! It's based on Varun Agarwal's bestseller How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company. Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur are also on board as producers of the young-adult comedy. Mahima Makwana (Antim) and Ishwak Singh (Rocket Boys) will headline the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tiwari has some smashing successes to his credit such as Chhichhore and Dangal, while Iyer Tiwari has helmed Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga.

In this light, it'll be interesting to see how they bring their trademark flavors to the upcoming film.

Makwana received critical acclaim for her Bollywood debut Antim, and is also a popular face on Hindi television, so expectations are high.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Plot What is 'Bas Karo Aunty!' about?

Reportedly, millennials' overwhelming everyday struggles is the pivot around which the film spins and will probe into youngsters' dilemma, aspirations, and struggles. The film will also zoom in on the Indian entrepreneurial spirit and youth's zest to work their way up in life through innovative, risk-worthy business ventures. Debutant director Abhishek Sinha is helming the film, while Tiwari has penned the script.

Source material What is the plot of the novel?

Entrepreneur Agarwal's 2012 novel is an autobiographical tale set in India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru. It chronicles how his enterprising dreams are initially quashed and he is encouraged to walk the "safe" MBA-post-Engineering route. The titular Anu is the main antagonist, who seems to have long-drawn beef with Agarwal. Agarwal and his friend Rohan Malhotra eventually end up establishing a merchandising company, Alma Mater.

Statement 'Varun's journey is quite captivating'

Sharing their excitement, the director couple said, "We found [Agarwal's] journey quite captivating, and we're thrilled about mounting this film on the story of a budding entrepreneur. It captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation: India is young, jubilant, and enterprising." The filmmakers also commented that the movie will deliver a strong message to people who look down upon anyone's entrepreneurial dreams.