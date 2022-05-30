Entertainment

'Triangle of Sadness': Everything about Cannes Palme d'Or winner 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 30, 2022

'Triangle of Sadness' was screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and it bagged the Palme d'Or award.

It is no news that Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's satirical comedy-drama Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon and were presented on Saturday during the closing ceremony inside Cannes' Grand Lumière Theater. Here's all you need to know about the film.

Plot What is 'Triangle of Sadness' all about?

The film started receiving rave reviews from critics soon after its premiere at Cannes. Triangle of Sadness revolves around a model couple who are shipwrecked on a deserted island along with several other billionaires. How these ill-equipped people manage to stay alive on the island amidst the tensions that break during the process, makes up for the rest of the story.

Details Meet the cast and crew of the film

Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean play the principal roles in the film (the model couple), while Woody Harrelson plays the ship's captain. Ostlund, apart from helming the project, has also penned its script. Hanna Oldenburg, Oliver Ford Davies, and Zlatko Buric play key roles in the film. Fredrik Wenzel has taken care of the cinematography and Vincent Larsson is the editor.

Information Despite graphic throw up scene, film received 8-minute standing ovation

The film made headlines for being the "most disgusting movie of the year" for graphically showing the sea-sick travelers throwing up. It is reported that some audience members even walked out during the screening. However, the movie went on to receive a standing ovation for eight minutes. Also, when the team addressed the press after its screening, they were greeted with applause.

Updates When is 'Triangle of Sadness' releasing?

It has still not been revealed when the team is planning for the film's theatrical premiere. However, the latest reports suggest that Neon has bagged the rights to distribute the film. Neon is known for releasing bold and unconventional independent movies like Titane and Crimes of the Future. Hearsay has that the film might hit the marquee in the fall this year.