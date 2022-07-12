Entertainment

Sima Taparia announces release date of 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 12, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

'Indian Matchmaking 2' will stream on Netflix on August 10.

Netflix series Indian Matchmaking is back with another season with its host and matchmaker Sima Taparia announcing next season's release date. Taking to her Instagram, Taparia stated that the second season will be aired on August 10. Along with it, she also shared some pictures, giving us a sneak peek into the making of Indian Matchmaking. Here's more about the latest update.

Context Why does this story matter?

The buzz around the show was tremendous and it was one of the most talked-about ones.

It revolved around a Mumbai-based matchmaker—Taparia—and her clients.

The first season had eight episodes and candidates were made to meet on the show to find their ideal partners.

It is an exciting announcement for fans to know that the second season is on the way and when.

Quote 'It's a joy to share my work with audiences'

"Sima from Mumbai is back!! Indian Matchmaking S2 premieres on Wednesday, August 10 PST on @Netflix! #simataparia #indianmatchmaking #starsarealigned @smritimundhra @hoodle," wrote Taparia. In a separate post, she added a voice message saying, "Matchmaking is my passion, and it's a joy to share my work with audiences around the world for giving me a lot of love and respect. Sima from Mumbai is back!"

Aparna Shewakramani, who was one of the popular candidates in the first season, is set to return in the second season, too. In an Instagram post, she shared the announcement of the second season revealing her participation in the second season. In the first season, she did not find her match. Infamously, she had called out the show for misrepresenting her last time.

Details All you need to know about 'Indian Matchmaking'

The show has Taparia traveling extensively around the world to help people find their significant others. And to do so, she uses age-old methods such as consulting kundalis. After the show premiered on Netflix, it instantly became a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, people also called out the show for endorsing customs that are known to be regressive against women.