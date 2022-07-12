Entertainment

'Kaduva': Objectionable dialogues removed, new version will be out soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 12, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

'Kaduva' directed by Shaji Kailas hit the theaters on July 7.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said on Monday that a few "objectionable dialogues" have been removed from his recently released Mollywood film Kaduva. Moreover, the new version has been resubmitted to the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Sukumaran also apologized for having insensitive dialogues against the disabled people in the film. Read on to learn more about the latest update.

Context Why does this story matter?

The issue was noticed by Parivaar, an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They had moved the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities highlighting the dialogues.

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities issued notices to filmmaker Shaji Kailas and producers of Kaduva, Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, seeking an explanation for including such dialogues in the film.

Details Decision to remove dialogues was taken on Saturday

During a press conference held in Kerala, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor said that the decision to remove the dialogues was taken on Saturday after the film received a massive backlash on social media. But to run the new version, CBFC's recertification is required. However, since the CBFC does not work on Sunday, the new version was sent on Monday for approval.

Information Here's what happened in the scene in question

Kaduva, released on July 7, has Sukumaran making inappropriate comments against people with disability and their parents. During Monday's press meet, Sukumaran also clarified that he had no intention to humiliate disabled people or to hurt their feelings. He also addressed the issue on social media by posting an apology note. He wrote, "Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it."

Quote 'I would request everyone to forgive me'

Director Kailas wrote on Facebook, "I tender a heartfelt apology for the remarks that hurt the parents of differently-abled children in Kaduva." "That dialog was a mistake. I would request everyone to forgive me as it was human error," he added. "Neither did scriptwriter Jinu, nor did actor Prithviraj, nor I, who shot the scene, [realized] its possible connotations," Kailas wrote.