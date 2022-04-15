Lifestyle

5 popular island destinations in India

Written by Sneha Das Apr 15, 2022, 07:25 pm 2 min read

These exotic island destinations are perfect for a tropical vacation.

India has several beautiful islands where you can enjoy water sports, beach parties, stunning sunsets, and sunrises along with long rejuvenating walks. Islands make for the perfect vacation spot to escape the fast-moving city life and get a sense of peace and belongingness amid nature and waves. Here are five beautiful island destinations in India that will not disappoint you.

#1 Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located within the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Havelock Island or Swaraj Island is the largest cluster of islands in the country which is a part of Richie's Archipelago. The island was named after a former British Major General. The place is well-known for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and scuba diving. When here, you must visit the Radhanagar, Kala Pathar, Elephant, and Vijayanagar Beaches.

#2 Munroe Island in Kerala

One of the offbeat destinations in Kerala, Munroe Island is a magical backwater in Kerala that is located at the confluence of the Kallada River and the Ashtamudi Lake. It is a group of eight islands with a fascinating network of water canals that were dug out by colonel John Monroe. October to May is the perfect time to visit Munroe Island.

#3 Majuli Island in Assam

Located on the Brahmaputra River in Assam, Majuli Island is one of the biggest river islands in the world that is surrounded by rice fields, dense rainforests, and paddy fields. The island is home to 100 bird species and you can enjoy birdwatching here. When here, you must visit the 21 Satras on the island and enjoy the breathtaking sunrise and sunset views.

#4 Lakshadweep Islands

One of the most exotic tourist spots in the country, Lakshadweep is a cluster of 36 coral islands that is located amidst the stunning turquoise waters of the Arabian Sea. When here, you can try various adventure activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking, kitesurfing, and canoeing. You can also visit the Marine Museum and Pitti Bird Sanctuary located on the island.

#5 Diu Island in Gujarat

Located in the Kathiawad peninsula, toward the southern coast of Gujarat, Diu Island is a Union Territory that is one of those hidden gems waiting to be explored by tourists. You can find remnants of the Portuguese era here in the fascinating architecture of beautifully constructed churches and villas. Diu Fort, Gangeshwar Temple, Seashell Museum, and St. Paul's Church are a must-visit when here.