'Only Murders in the Building' gets renewed for Season 3

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 12, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

'Only Murders in the Building' will be back with Season 3! (Photo credit: Hotstar)

The crime-solving trio from Arconia is back! Recently Hulu announced the renewal of its series Only Murders in the Building which will now return with Season 3 which will be just as entertaining and intriguing. The news came just two weeks after the first two episodes from Season 2 of the comedy series were aired on June 28. Read on for more details.

Why does this story matter?

This Hulu Original series introduced a unique trio who were unlikely to cross paths but with everything going wrong in their building, they find themselves on the same team.

Two old men/former celebrities (Steven Martin and Martin Short) and a young (fashion icon) woman (Selena Gomez) are brought together by their love for true-crime podcasts to solve a murder in their own building.

Premise Trio found themselves getting implicated in homicide in S2

After the shocking death of the Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) are determined to unmask the killer. However, things absolutely don't go as per their plan. They soon find themselves being publicly implicated as the prime suspects in Folger's homicide. Not just that, they also become the subjects of their rival crime podcast.

Details All about cast, crew of the series

Season 2 also saw other cast members like Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Aspillaga, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Shirley MacLaine, and Amy Schumer making their appearances. Hulu announced that Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building was its most-watched original comedy series. The series has been co-created by Martin and John Hoffman who also serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Quote Series is the 'true crown jewel' for Hulu

President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich said, "Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate." "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work," he added. He was grateful to be able to continue the stories.