Entertainment

'Shabaash Mithu,' 'Gargi': All major films awaiting release this week

'Shabaash Mithu,' 'Gargi': All major films awaiting release this week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 12, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

Take a look at all the major films gearing up for release this week.

After about two years, theaters in India have finally started returning to their original glory. With successful movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ruling the box office in the first half of the year, there are some interesting new films awaiting release in 2022's second half, too. Take a look at all the major films releasing theatrically this week.

#1 'HIT: The First Case'

Rajkummar Rao starrer HIT: The First Case will be released on Friday. A remake of the superhit 2020 Telugu film of the same name, the film has been helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, who directed the original film as well. Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra will be seen as the leading lady in the actioner. This film marks her maiden collaboration with Rao.

#2 'Shabaash Mithu'

Acclaimed actor Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu, a biographical drama based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj, is slated for release on Friday. The film is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The project was supposed to be released on February 4 this year. But due to the third wave of COVID-19, the makers postponed its release.

#3 'Gargi'

Sai Pallavi's Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran, will also be released on Friday. Gargi will revolve around the legal battle faced by a "common" woman to save her father. It will be presented by Kollywood celebrity couple Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is making her debut as a producer, is also playing an important role in the film.

#4 'The Warriorr'

Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty's much anticipated bilingual film The Warriorr is gearing up for release on Thursday. Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the main antagonist in the action-packed drama, while Pothineni will be donning a cop's hat for the first time. Tamil filmmaker N Lingusamy has helmed the project, which will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages.