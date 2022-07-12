Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Charting Alia Bhatt's pay graph through the years

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 12, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Here's how Alia Bhatt's pay graph has increased over the years.

Actor Alia Bhatt has established herself as a force to reckon with. Since her debut in Student of the Year, Bhatt has delivered phenomenal films like Gully Boy, Highway, and her recent blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. She now has Brahmastra and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone in the pipeline. With an estimated net worth of Rs. 74cr, we trace the actor's pay graph.

Proud Papa 'In two years, she earned more than I ever did'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhatt's father, director Mahesh Bhatt, revealed she made more money in two years than he did in 50 years. "One minute, Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy's feet for Rs. 500 and in two years, she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker," he said.

Information Actor bought Louis Vuitton bag from her first salary

The actor made her big Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra which was released in 2012. Bhatt was just 19 when she was featured in the film. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, she once said, "The first expensive thing I bought (as a teenager) was with my own money—a Louis Vuitton bag."

Films Here's how much Bhatt charged for 'RRR,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Reportedly, the actor charges between Rs. 15cr to Rs. 20cr per film! According to TOI, the actor was paid Rs. 9cr for a 10-minute cameo in the film RRR and was required to be on set for only 12-14 days. Coming to her latest blockbuster film, Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi takes the cake and also a hefty paycheck worth Rs. 20cr!

Advertisements Bhatt's remuneration from advertisements, Instagram, more

Bhatt has endorsed brands like Maybelline, Manyavar, Caprese, MakeMyTrip, Tresemme, Blenders Pride, Flipkart, and many more. Her estimated earnings from advertisements are said to be around Rs. 325cr! She also reportedly charges Rs. 1cr for a sponsored post on Instagram. Moreover, she also set up her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2021 which became a business worth Rs. 150cr within a year.