'Thor: Love and Thunder': Examining earnings of Chris Hemsworth, others

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 12, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Here's how much Chris Hemsworth, others were paid for 'Thor 4.' (Photo credit: Youtube/Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel's latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, was released on Thursday (July 7) here and is currently seeing a successful box office run. As much as Marvel fans were waiting for the God of Thunder to make an appearance again, they were also eager to see actor Christian Bale essay the role of villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Here's how much the cast charged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thor: Love and Thunder marked the return of Chris Hemsworth as the titular superhero.

In the past decade, Hemsworth has starred as Thor in seven films, including his cameo appearances.

Despite news about Hemsworth losing interest in the character after Thor: The Dark World, the actor, once again, won hearts by reprising his role for the eighth time in Thor 4.

Paycheck Hemsworth was paid $20M for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

According to Variety, Hemsworth was paid a whopping amount of $20M, which is approximately Rs. 150cr as per current rates! The paycheck is considered to be a gold-standard amount for actors ever since Jim Carrey (Ace Ventura) quoted the figure almost three decades ago. Interestingly, Hemsworth's pay increased significantly after the first Thor film in 2011, which earned him $1,50,000.

Information Natalie Portman's fees will shock you

Bale who appeared as Gorr the God Butcher, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) biggest anti-heroes, was reportedly paid $10M. On the other hand, reports suggest that Natalie Portman who played the role of the Mighty Thor was the least-paid actor for the MCU film. Reportedly, Portman was paid less than $1 million, which is not even 1% of the film's budget.

Observation Elizabeth Olsen too was paid less for 'Doctor Strange 2'

Speaking about the lead actor's salary over the years, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke to Forbes in 2017 and said that Thor as a character is the "marquee name" and "it's expensive but well worth it." To note, Elizabeth Olsen was paid around $2M for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness despite being the main antagonist. Protagonist Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly earned $7.5M.

