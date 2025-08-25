Who was Jerry Adler? 'The Sopranos' star dies at 96

Jerry Adler, the acclaimed actor known for his work on television and Broadway who played Herman "Hesh" Rabkin on HBO 's The Sopranos, has passed away at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by his family through a brief announcement reported by Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York. According to Paradigm Talent Agency's Sarah Shulman, Adler "passed peacefully in his sleep." The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Career highlights Adler's career behind the scenes Before his on-screen fame, Adler had an impressive career behind the scenes of Broadway. He reportedly worked as a stage manager, producer, or director for 53 Broadway productions. His acting credits include Northern Exposure, one of his earlier TV roles, and The Good Wife, where he played law partner Howard Lyman. However, it was his role on The Sopranos that made him a household name.

Family roots His family background Adler hailed from a family deeply rooted in Jewish and Yiddish theater. His father Philip was a general manager for the famous Group Theatre and Broadway productions, while his cousin Stella Adler was an acting teacher. Despite his illustrious lineage, Adler once described himself as "a creature of nepotism," admitting that he got his first job through his father's connections in the industry.

Career shift His move to California Adler moved to California during Broadway's 1980s slump, where he worked on television productions like the soap opera Santa Barbara. His big break in acting came when Donna Isaacson, a casting director and family friend, encouraged him to audition for The Public Eye. Director Howard Franklin was so impressed with Adler's audition that he cast him in the role of a newspaper columnist opposite Joe Pesci.

Notable performances Career spanning over 3 decades Adler's acting career spanned over three decades, with memorable roles in films like Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery. He also had guest appearances on popular shows such as The West Wing and Broad City. In 2000, he returned to Broadway as an actor in Elaine May's Taller Than a Dwarf. His last stage appearance was in Larry David's Fish in the Dark in 2015.