What can we expect from 'Doctor Strange 3'?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 24, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

What could 'Doctor Strange 3' have? (Photo credit: IMDb)

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced us to many other dimensions while dealing with some new and some known characters. While there is no official confirmation from Marvel about a third part, Cumberbatch is definitely open to the idea as he revealed in an interview. Here's what we think can happen in Doctor Strange 3.

Context Why does this story matter?

While we got to know about the Multiverse and dark magic, we only scratched the surface with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the post-credits, Strange was recruited by Clea (Charlize Theron) to fix the incursion he caused.

We even saw Strange with the Third Eye at the end which could be the Eye of Dormammu—the evil ruler of the Dark Dimension.

Prediction Strange develops Eye of Dormammu, starts using dark magic

The ending for Doctor Strange 2 set the tone for many potential ways that the story could branch out. If Strange developed the Eye of Dormammu, then it could also have an effect on his powers as he would be using Dark Magic. Fixing the incursion he caused as per Clea could also be a big storyline that could determine Doctor Strange's future journey.

Quote Here's what Cumberbatch said about 'Doctor Strange 3'

New Indian Express asked Cumberbatch in an interview if there would be a third film. He said, "I hope so. I would love to do another one." "Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I'm still having a wild time playing him," he added.

Information When would the film release?

Realistically, if a third part is announced by the makers, then it would definitely be a long wait till it goes into production and lands in theaters. At best, we might get to watch the third part toward the end of 2023. Until then, we can expect Strange to make appearances in other Marvel projects like he did in Spider-Man: No Way Home.