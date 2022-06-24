Entertainment

'Mega 154': Chiranjeevi's next gets release date

'Mega 154': Chiranjeevi's next gets release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 24, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Teltatively titled 'Mega 154,' the Chiranjeevi starrer will arrive on Sankranti 2023.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's next film tentatively titled Mega 154 finally got a release date. Directed by KS Ravindra popularly known as Bobby and co-starring Shruti Haasan, the film will hit the marquee on Sankranti 2023. The makers shared a poster of the upcoming actioner on Friday while revealing the news. And, its title is also expected to be announced soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chiru's previous film Acharya—though released amidst huge expectations—received a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike.

So, since it has been more than two years since he saw success (2019's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy), his fans are waiting for his next film to release.

Hence, the announcement of Mega 154's release comes as a piece of exciting news.

Details Here's what the announcement said

Mythri Movie Makers, who are bankrolling the project, took to Twitter and shared a new poster from the film announcing the release date. With it, the makers wrote, "#Mega154 Grand Worldwide Release in Cinemas this Sankranthi 2023." In the poster, we can see Chiru's hand holding on to what looks like an anchor in the backdrop of the sea amidst heavy rain.

Twitter Post Read the Twitter post here

Speculation Ravi Teja to play Chiranjeevi's brother?

Shruti Haasan will play the female lead in Mega 154. Megastar welcomed her on board the project earlier this year when their pictures had gone viral. Popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja aka "Mass Maharaja" is also part of the venture. Hearsay has that he will essay Chiranjeevi's brother in the film. According to reports, Teja joined the sets of the project this month.

Information These are the other projects of Chiranjeevi

Separately, Chiranjeevi has a political drama in his lineup titled Godfather. Helmed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and it has Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. More updates about the film are expected to be announced soon. Chiranjeevi also has Bholaa Shankar co-starring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.