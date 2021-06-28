'She-Hulk': Original Hulk actor suggests not to rely on CGI

Lou Ferrigno, OG Hulk star, suggested that 'She-Hulk' shouldn't rely much on CGI

Hype around She-Hulk is contagious, given that updates about this upcoming series are popping every other day. Recently, it was reported that Jameela Jamil had been roped in to play supervillain Titania in the MCU soap. And now Lou Ferrigno, the original Hulk star, has suggested that this Disney+ series should not rely too much on CGI, but rather concentrate on "good stories."

'Not CGI, it has to come back to good stories'

Ferrigno, who had portrayed the green "big guy" for the first-ever time, in a 1977 show and a few TV movies, said, "Today there is so much emphasis on CGI. So it has to come back to good stories." "That's why three decades of people, I still meet fans of [the TV series] and they bring it up how much it affected their lives."

So, what do we know about 'She-Hulk' till now?

The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Although the show's plot details are limited, the comic series takes us through the journey of Walters. After an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, she starts gaining Hulk powers. Interestingly, unlike Banner, she has control over her emotions and personality when she 'Hulks out.'

Titania was first introduced to Marvel in 1984

She-Hulk is expected to battle it out with Titania, her known rival and a supervillain with incredible strength. Meanwhile, the latter was first introduced to Marvel in 1984's Secret Wars No. 3 by writer Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck.

'She-Hulk': Cast, release date, and other details

Kat Corio will be directing the She-Hulk pilot. While Jessica Gao, of Rick & Morty fame, will be the head writer. The show has a stellar cast - Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renee Elise Goldsberry. She-Hulk, set for release in 2022, becomes the latest addition to the growing Disney+ series that includes WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Apart from 'She-Hulk,' Jamil is involved in many interesting projects

Meanwhile, Jamil became a household name after the critically-acclaimed NBC comedy The Good Place. She played Tahani Al-Jamil, a significant character throughout the show's four seasons. She is currently hosting the TBS game show The Misery Index and is a judge on the HBO Max series Legendary. Before her role in She-Hulk, Jamil had lent her voice for the Rugrats animated series.