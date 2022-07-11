Entertainment

Florence Pugh hits back at bodyshaming trolls; Hollywood showers support

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 11, 2022, 05:36 pm 3 min read

Actor Florence Pugh has broken her silence on the brutal trolling she received over her sartorial choice at a recent event. To recall, Pugh had made heads turn in a sheer pink gown at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome. The see-through dress exposed her nipples and trolls bashed her for "indecent" clothing. Now, Pugh has hit back at them. Here's how.

Instagram post Pugh demanded destigmatization of nipples in her lengthy post!

On Sunday, Pugh wrote a lengthy, no-holds-barred note on Instagram and poured her heart out unapologetically. She accompanied the post with three photos from the aforementioned event and pointed at her nipples in one of them. She also used the hashtag "#f*kingfreethef*ckingnipple." The post has been "liked" by over 15L users, including Hollywood actors Darcy Carden, Dan Levy, and Emilie de Ravin.

No regrets Pugh said that she saw the bashing coming

Pugh started the post in an informal, conversational manner. "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing." The Malevolent actor went on to add that "not a wink" of her was nervous. "Not before, during, or after."

Anger 'Don't Worry Darling' actor lashed out at misogynistic men

Pugh particularly pulled up men who hid behind social media's anonymity to rip apart female bodies and pass abominable comments. She wrote, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see." Pugh wondered how trolls accomplish this with "[their] job titles and work emails in bio."

Lesson 'F*ck it and f*ck that'

Expressing her gratitude toward her family who made her strong, she said, "It has always been my mission in this industry to say 'f*ck it and f*ck that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot." She concluded the post with a message for the trolls. "Grow up. Respect people, Respect bodies. Life will get a whole lot easier."

Instagram Post Read the entire post here

Instagram post A post shared by florencepugh on July 11, 2022 at 4:41 pm IST

Recap What did the trolls say?

When the Academy Award-nominated actor first uploaded the images, they didn't go down very well with several trolls who started body shaming and morally schooling her right away. For instance, one person wrote, "Why did you do that," while another one commented, "Self respect. Does anyone have it? What about morals?" Another Instagram user wondered, "How is this even allowed? Kids use Instagram."

Reactions Hollywood celebrities came out in Pugh's support

Her post is now flooded with immense backing from several noted Hollywood personalities, who have appreciated the Black Widow actor for not letting herself be impacted by online vitriol. Aubrey Plaza wrote, "Ok this is what I [have been] sayinggg," while Joey King commented, "You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can't articulate."