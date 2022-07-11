Entertainment

Aishwarya Sakhuja clears air about playing Dayaben in 'TMKOC'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 11, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Is search for Dayaben in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' still on?

The question of who will be playing the new Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) still remains unanswered. It was reported recently that actor Aishwarya Sakhuja was approached for the role. While the actor has now accepted that she did audition for the role, she revealed she will most likely not play it after all. Read on to know what happened.

Ever since the producer of the popular show Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that the popular character Dayaben will return soon, several reports have come up.

But the makers have not announced who will play the role. Recently, reports on Sakhuja stepping into the shoes of Dayaben made the rounds.

So, it's important to know what the actor says about it.

In a report by Pinkvilla, it has been mentioned that Sakhuja admitted to auditioning for the part. But she added that she will not play the role. The website quoted the 35-year-old as saying, "I had tested for the role but I don't think I am doing it." This pretty much clears the air that she is not the new Dayaben of TMKOC.

Separately, multiple reports said Hum Paanch actor Rakhi Vijan will be taking up the role of Dayaben. To recall, Vijan earned her name with her promising performances in comedy shows such as Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo and Dekh Bhai Dekh. So, if she happens to be the new Dayaben, it will definitely be a treat to the fans of the show.

Disha Vakani was the one who played Dayaben when the show started. In 2017, Vakani took a break from TMKOC due to her maternity leave and did not return ever since. Meanwhile, the show makers recently introduced veteran actor Kiran Bhatt to play as Nattu Kaka. The role was initially played by actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who passed away on October 3 last year.