Entertainment

'TMKOC' finds its new Dayaben in actor Rakhi Vijan

'TMKOC' finds its new Dayaben in actor Rakhi Vijan

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 19, 2022, 02:07 pm 3 min read

Actor Rakhi Vijan is all set to replace Disha Vakani in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'

After a series of setbacks, question marks, and disappointments, there is finally some good news for the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After being away from the show for nearly four years, Dayaben's character is set to delight the viewers once again. Multiple reports say Hum Paanch actor Rakhi Vijan is set to step into Disha Vakani's shoes in the coming weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is India's longest-running sitcom and has produced nearly 3,500 episodes in an astonishing run lasting 14 years.

It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi's Neela Tele Films and has a large ensemble cast.

In 2017, Vakani took a break from TMKOC due to her maternity leave, but the producers were certain about her return.

However, this plan didn't fructify.

Details Vijan has previously been part of sitcoms too

A few days ago, Modi had left fans crestfallen when he confirmed that Vakani will not return and a new face will be paired opposite Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) very soon. While it would be an uphill task to fill Vakani's shoes, Vijan seems promising due to her previous work in comedy shows such as Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo and Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Preparation Vijan plans to employ unique approach to character

As per Aaj Tak, Vijan wants to employ a fresh approach to the popular character and has been conducting meetings with the show's creatives. Notably, Vakani made her way to the audience's hearts through her quirky mannerisms and her garba dance. Now, Vijan plans to paint the character with her own touch so that she doesn't appear to be merely an imitation of Vakani.

Previous replacements 'TMKOC' has seen replacements earlier as well

This is not the first time TMKOC has seen an actor replacement. Previously, Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu, quit the show after being its part for eight years and was replaced by Raj Anadkat. In 2020, Neha Mehta, who played the health-conscious Anjali Mehta, called it quits after being with TMKOC for 12 years. She was replaced with actor Sunayana Fozdar.

Looking back Will Shailesh Lodha be replaced, too?

Last month, TMKOC hit a major speedbump when Shailesh Lodha, who played the eponymous character and was also the show's narrator, walked out after 14 years. Reportedly, the decision stemmed from his desire to explore meatier options. He was also dissatisfied with how his dates were utilized. Considering this development, will a new actor play the titular role soon? Only time will tell.