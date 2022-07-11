Entertainment

'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers will meet Indian fans!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 11, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

'The Gray Man' is set to hit the OTT platform Netflix on July 22.

The Russo Brothers, namely Anthony and Joe Russo, are gearing up for the release of their next action-packed visual spectacle, The Gray Man. Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush, the film will hit Netflix on July 22 amidst huge expectations. Now, the Russo Brothers are set to visit India and meet fans with Dhanush in Mumbai at The Gray Man premiere.

Context Why does this story matter?

Even when it was announced that The Gray Man has an Indian star on board, the film became a most-awaited one by Indian fans.

Though Dhanush is a South star, he is also well-known in the Hindi-speaking belt as he has starred in some Bollywood movies like Atrangi Re.

So, it will be a delight for fans to meet him alongside the Russo Brothers.

Quote 'Get ready, India, see you soon'

In a video message addressing their fans in India, the Russo Brothers shared, "Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we're so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie The Gray Man. Get ready India, see you soon." Netflix shared the video on its social media handle on Monday.

Information Here's what Dhanush said about the film

Before the Russo Brothers' announcement, the video had Dhanush talking about his experience in being a part of The Gray Man. In it, Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

Details All you need to know about 'The Gray Man'

Based on a book of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man is produced by Netflix and AGBO. It also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Gosling will be seen as the "Gray Man" while Chris Evans will be his psychopathic adversary. Dhanush will be seen in a short but prominent role.