Entertainment

Actors Kate Mara, Jamie Bell are expecting second child together

Actors Kate Mara, Jamie Bell are expecting second child together

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 11, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

Actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their second child together. Congratulations! (Photo credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday (July 10), Hollywood actor Kate Mara announced on Instagram that she was expecting her second child with her husband and actor Jamie Bell. The couple began dating on the sets of the superhero film Fantastic Four in 2015, got engaged in January 2017, and got hitched in July 2017. Their first child, a daughter, was born in 2019. Heartiest congratulations to them!

Announcement 'There are three of us in this picture,' wrote Mara

The House of Cards actor posted a photo with Bell walking hand-in-hand outside the BFI Chair's Dinner in London last month on Sunday. She wrote, "There are three of us in this [picture]," tagging her husband. While Bell could be seen looking dapper in formals, Mara, too, looked resplendent in a sparkling mini dress. Her photo has been "liked" nearly 28,000 times so far.

Instagram Post Here's how Mara broke the happy news

Instagram post A post shared by katemara on July 11, 2022 at 1:21 pm IST

As soon as the celebrity couple made the news public, blessings began pouring in from their industry colleagues. Michael B Jordan, who shared the screen with the soon-to-be parents in Fantastic Four, commented heartwarming emojis. Meanwhile, actor Jenna Dewan, who was Mara's co-star in 10 Years, wrote, "Awwww congratulations loves!!!!" Brooke Smith, Octavia Spencer, and Andrew Rannells, among others, also left complimentary messages.

Relationship timeline Couple first met in 2005, fell in love much later

Sparks might have flown for the first time in 2015, but the actor couple actually met way back in 2005 during a screen test. Though the couple has mostly remained tight-lipped about their relationship, Mara once revealed that the duo got particularly close during the Fantastic Four press tour. Bell was previously married to actor Evan Rachel Wood and has a son with her.

Career What is the duo best known for?

Mara debuted in the industry with the 1999 film Random Hearts. Some of her other noteworthy projects include Morgan, Stone of Destiny, Iron Man 2, American Horror Story: Murder House, and 24. Bell, on the other hand, is primarily known for his work in Billy Elliot, Rocketman, Shining Girls, and the classic music video Wake Me Up When September Ends.