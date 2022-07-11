Entertainment

Examining weekend box office collection of 'Rocketry,' 'Thor,' 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 11, 2022, 03:30 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the box office numbers of the recently released films.

It's raining new releases in all languages and leagues. And especially in July, movies across languages and genres have hit the cinema halls. The recent ones: R Madhavan's brainchild Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder, and the Bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo have attracted more attention from cinephiles as they are among the most-awaited projects. So, how are these films performing?

Context Why does this story matter?

The year 2022 has been an eventful one for the entertainment industry in India.

Starting with The Kashmir Files, films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and the latest blockbuster Vikram have been helping the industry to gain back its old glory.

So, it's important to maintain the success streak in order to keep up with the splendid numbers at the box office.

#1 'Rocketry'

Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect reportedly had a significant increase in collections over the weekend. It minted over Rs. 2 crore on Sunday, which is its tenth day at the cinema halls. The positive word-of-mouth is turning out to be beneficial as the audience is showing interest to watch it on the big screens. If this continues, Rocketry may earn Rs. 20cr soon.

#2 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

After registering more than 40 percent occupancy in theaters on its opening day, Thor: Love And Thunder opened to Rs. 24cr at the global box office. The film marked the fifth-biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. And in four days, the Chris Hemsworth-starring superhero drama is nearing the Rs. 50cr mark in India. It has grossed over Rs. 700cr internationally.

#3 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Even if it was released on the last week of June, JugJugg Jeeyo is witnessing a good number of audience turn-outs even now. As the film is attracting more family crowds on weekends, its collection on Saturday and Sunday helped its overall collection to reach Rs. 71cr. This trend is expected to continue and it will soon join the Rs. 100cr club.