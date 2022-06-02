Entertainment

5 best platonic relationships in Disney movies

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 02, 2022

Take a look at these five platonic relationships in Disney movies.

Ever since its inception, Disney has established itself as the go-to avenue for all things romantic and has constantly churned out films that deal with butterflies in the stomach and skipped heartbeats. However, that is not all. At times, the Hollywood giant has steered clear of romantic tropes and turned its gaze towards platonic relationships instead. Let's look at five such relationships.

#1 Aladdin and Genie

Who isn't familiar with the rags to riches story of the brave Arab boy Aladdin? The magical genie, quite literally, transformed Aladdin's entire life and refused to leave his master's side through thick and thin. Even though Aladdin is technically higher up in the hierarchy, we never feel that way due to their beautiful companionship that warms the cockles of our hearts.

#2 Nick and Judy

Although fans stormed social media and posted several theories about this "supposed" romance, Nick and Judy's partnership in Zootopia remains platonic. Voiced by Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin, Nick and Judy, respectively, remained thick as thieves in this buddy cop movie. Although toward the end, Judy admits that she "loves Nick," it is the love between friends, not lovers.

#3 Aurora and the three fairies

It's interesting that more than Aurora's royal parents, it's the three fairies that fill the parental shoes in different adaptations of Sleeping Beauty. She is raised, nurtured, and mentored by Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather, and the relationship is so concrete that she calls them "aunts." The three always safeguard the princess and have nothing but her best interests at heart.

#4 Luca and Alberto

When Pixar's Luca was announced, the similarity between it and the novel and film Call Me By Your Name blew cinephiles away. Since Luca, too, is set in idyllic Italy, everyone's first guess landed at the same place—this has to be a homosexual romance! However, it wasn't meant to be. Director Enrico Casarosa clarified that the film was "not a love story at all."

#5 Sven and Kristoff

While Frozen is primarily remembered for the strong bond between sisters Anna and Elsa, Sven and Kristoff's relationship is a beauty of its own. Sven is not merely Kristoff's pet but also his best friend, and the two are inseparable. While the reindeer is an evident comic relief device, it is fortunately not merely a caricature, and even helps underline Kristoff's kindness and compassion.