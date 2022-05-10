Entertainment

James Franco to play titular role in Jon Amiel-directed 'Mace'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 10, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

James Franco will be seen as a corrupt police officer in 'Mace'

James Franco has signed his next. Titled Mace, the thriller will be directed by Jon Amiel. David Chisholm is on board to pen the script. Mace is currently in the pre-production stage and its shooting is expected to begin later this year in New Jersey. The film's worldwide sales rights have been acquired by Myriad Pictures and the same will be commenced during Cannes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Franco's personal life might be controversial (he has been accused of sexual assault by several women), but as far as his acting skills are concerned, they remain unparalleled.

A recipient of a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and a SAG Award and Primetime Emmy Award nominee, his return as an actor after the disaster called Zeroville (2019) is a welcome move.

Story What will be the film all about?

According to a report on Deadline, Mace will follow the lives of two police officers, Mace (Franco) and Virgil Woods (no one cast yet). While the former will be seen as a corrupt and dangerous veteran officer, the latter will play a rookie cop. How Woods stops Mace from starting a gang war to hide his crimes makes for the rest of the story.

Quote 'Gritty story set in modern-day police department'

The Hollywood film will mark the maiden production venture of Meyers Media Group. Talking of the project, CEO of Myriad Pictures Kirk D'Amico said, "We are thrilled to be returning to Cannes with this highly original and unique film. It is a gritty story set in a modern-day police department where nothing is what it seems." D'Amico is attached as the executive producer.

Information Know more about the crew

Besides Meyers, the upcoming movie also has Lawrence Steven Meyers, Randy Dannenberg, and John Evangelides as producers. Brendan McDonald is a co-executive producer, while Jonathan Tybel will serve as associate producer. Notably, Amiel is known for The Singing Detective, psychological thriller Copycat, spy comedy The Man Who Knew Too Little, and caper film Entrapment. He is returning to films after 13 years with Mace.