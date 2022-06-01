Entertainment

Tom Holland birthday special: 5 must-watch movies that aren't 'Spider-Man'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 01, 2022, 10:11 am 2 min read

5 must-watch movies of Tom Holland besides his projects with MCU.

Hollywood star Tom Holland has become a household name after his breakthrough role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After his association with the MCU, he now has several other mega-budget ventures in his lineup. As he turns 26 today, let's take a look at five unmissable movies of the actor apart from his wall-crawling movie superhero persona.

#1 'The Impossible' (2012)

Holland made his debut with The Impossible, directed by JA Bayona. The film follows the story of a family, who visit Thailand for vacation. How their life changes when they get caught in the destruction and aftermath of the tsunami that struck the Indian Ocean in 2004 makes up for the rest of the story. The film is currently available to watch on Netflix.

#2 'The Lost City of Z' (2016)

The Lost City of Z had Holland collaborating with Robert Pattinson for the first time. Directed by James Gray, the film follows the life of a British explorer who goes on a voyage to Brazil looking for the mythological city Z. Holland played his son, while Pattinson played a fellow adventurer. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video with a LionsgatePlay add-on subscription.

#3 'The Current War' (2017)

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon-directed The Current War is based on the conflict between Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla in the late 1800s, determining whether AC or DC would be the electricity transmission system in the United States. Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult, and Michael Shannon were the co-stars of Holland in this film. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 'The Devil All The Time' (2020)

The Devil All The Time, directed by Antonio Campos, had Holland playing a dark role. In the film, Holland is seen as someone who is forced to indulge in corruption in order to face his extremely unlucky times. Besides Holland, the film also has Pattinson in a pivotal role. And if you want to watch the film, Netflix is streaming it.

#5 'Chaos Walking' (2021)

Chaos Walking, directed by Doug Liman, is one of Holland's big-budget films outside of MCU. Based on Patrick Ness' novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, the movie takes place in a world where women are extinct and men are affected by a force that enables them to hear each others' thoughts. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video with a LionsgatePlay subscription.