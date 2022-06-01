Entertainment

Celebrate 'Pride Month' by watching these 5 web shows

June has officially started, which means only one thing: Pride Month is here! Celebrated to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which is considered a breakthrough achievement in gay rights, the month-long event emphasizes inclusivity and the importance of the community. With queer representation growing astronomically in visual media, let's warm the cockles of our hearts by watching these five LGBTQ+ web shows.

#1 'Schitt's Creek' on Netflix

Who doesn't gush over the weirdly insane but all heart Rose family? While Schitt's Creek has no dearth of instantly likable characters, fan-favorite David Rose (showrunner Dan Levy) takes the cake. His electric, warm chemistry with his partner and later husband, Patrick (Noah Reid), is extremely sweet. And, a mandatory nod to the proposal scene—that's the stuff dreams are truly made of.

#2 'The House of Flowers' on Netflix

Netflix's catalog of Spanish language shows has always been in a different league. If you enjoy multilayered characters and fast-paced narratives, then The House of Flowers is the right choice for you. The dark comedy focuses on a dysfunctional family where secretive seems to be everyone's middle name. It also features a closeted gay couple and an unabashed transgender parent, played by Paco Leon.

#3 'Will & Grace' on Amazon Prime Video

An NBC original, the long-running sitcom (1998-2006) was set in New York and underlined the story of the two titular best friends. Hailed as one of the first American shows to feature homosexual characters, it became a cult classic over the years. US President Joe Biden had also once said, "The show probably did more to educate the American public than anything else ever."

#4 'The L Word' on Amazon Prime Video

Churning out 70 episodes over a span of six seasons, the drama is centered around a group of bisexual and lesbian women living in California. It's considered a groundbreaking show due to its representation of lesbianism. Also, it's touted to be the first television series to have been created by predominantly queer women, including creator Ilene Chaiken, actor Katherine Moennig, and actor Leisha Hailey.

#5 'Dickinson' on Apple TV+

Based on English poet Emily Dickinson's life, this comedy-drama digs deep into an aspect that is often swept under the rug: her homosexuality. Hailee Steinfeld stars as the eponymous character and her romance with Susan Gilbert (Ella Hunt) has been lauded for its tenderness and innocence. The show also touches on how sexuality is perceived by teenagers: exciting but also riddled with confusion.