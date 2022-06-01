Entertainment

Don't miss watching these 5 best-rated Palme d'Or-winning films

5 top-rated films that won the Palme d'Or. (Photo credit: Twitter/@Festival_Cannes)

The Cannes Film Festival has introduced us to many great titles. Recently, the 75th edition of the film festival concluded by declaring Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's comedy-drama Triangle of Sadness as the winner of the 2022 Palme d'Or. In line with the latest announcement, we take a look at five top-rated films on IMDb that won the prestigious Palme d'Or over the years.

#1 'Pulp Fiction' (IMDb rating: 8.9/10)

The 1994 film Pulp Fiction defined ace director Quentin Tarantino's liking for brash, bold, and action-packed films. The film starred popular actors like Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Bruce Willis. Tarantino's directorial intertwined the stories of a gangster and his wife, two hitmen, and a duo of diner bandits to tell an epic tale of bloody violence and redemption.

#2 'Apocalypse Now' (8.5/10)

Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film Apocalypse Now starred Marlon Brando, Harrison Ford, Martin Sheen, and Robert Duvall, among others. It was set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. Captain Benjamin Willard (Sheen) is ordered to terminate Colonel Kurtz (Brando), who has supposedly gone insane and leads a group of vigilantes. Coppola's depiction of the war is gruesome yet striking in terms of cinematography.

#3 'The Pianist' (8.5/10)

The Pianist, directed by Roman Polanski, featured actor Adrien Brody. The 2002 film was based on the autobiography The Pianist: The Extraordinary True Story of One Man's Survival in Warsaw, 1939-1945. It narrated the story of Polish-Jewish radio station pianist, Wladyslaw Szpilman, who is separated from his family during Operation Reinhard. Forced to hide in the Warsaw Ghetto's ruins, he tries to survive.

#4 'The Cranes Are Flying' (8.3/10)

Set during Germany's surprise invasion of Russia in 1941, Mikhail Kalatozov's 1957 directorial, The Cranes Are Flying told the story of young lovers Veronika (Tatyana Samoylova) and Boris (Aleksey Batalov). They have to part ways when Boris secretly enrolls to serve in the war. When the war rages on, she has to continue in the hopes that her love is alive and will return.

#5 'The Given Word' (8.3/10)

In this 1962 film, Zé-do-Burro (Leonardo Villar) has a donkey named Nicholas who he believes has a soul like himself. When Nicholas is injured, Zé-do-Burro promises to carry a large cross all the way to Saint Barbara's altar. He's challenged with many hurdles but decides to go on. In the end, he does make it to the altar but not as he had planned.