Bollywood singer KK (53) dies, heart attack suspected

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Jun 01, 2022, 12:13 am 2 min read

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, as we know him, passed away on Tuesday night. He was 53. He was performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata just before his sudden demise. Known for his melodious voice and unforgettable tunes, this news has undoubtedly left behind a pall of gloom. (This is a developing story.)

While some local reports suggested he fell ill during his performance, other reports said he was taken to Calcutta Medical Research Institute upon coming back to his hotel. According to a Times of India report, the Zara Sa crooner suffered a massive heart attack, which led to his untimely demise. Numerous fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Quite tragically, the singer had shared a bunch of images from his stage performance on Instagram, just hours before he passed away. He had written,"Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."

His professional life started out as a marketing executive, but he couldn't shrug music off his veins. So he took a chance and gave a demo tape to Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot and Lesle Lewis in 1990s, and after some years, we got his Tadap Tadap and Pal. While the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam-song became an anthem for broken hearts, Pal defined "moments."

Malayali by birth, KK never shied away from singing in languages he wasn't much acquainted with, like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. The reticent crooner was born in a musical environment, since both his grandmother and mother were into music. And it was this interaction he had with the art that made him change career path. May his soul rest in peace!