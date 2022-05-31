Entertainment

Telugu TV actor Maithili recovering in hospital after suicide attempt

Telugu TV actor Maithili recovering in hospital after suicide attempt

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 31, 2022, 08:13 pm 2 min read

Maithili reportedly called the cops and urged them to act against her husband before taking the extreme step.

Telugu television actor Maithili was rescued by the Hyderabad Police in an unconscientious state from her residence after she attempted suicide. She was rushed to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. She is believed to be out of danger now. Apparently, she had called the police and urged them to take action against her husband before informing them about her extreme decision.

Details Maithili had filed case against husband for harassment

According to media reports, Maithili filed a case against her husband Sreedhar Reddy back in September 2021, accusing him of harassment. Reddy had not absconded with her money and vehicles as per the case filed at Hyderabad's Panjagutta Police Station. Besides this, Maithili also filed a case against her husband and his family at Mothey Police Station, Telangana, accusing them of domestic violence.

Investigation Investigation underway in domestic violence angle

While the initial investigation in the harassment case was reportedly completed, Reddy and his family were booked in the domestic violence case. A case under Section 498 A (relating to domestic violence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed. A charge sheet was also filed against the actor's in-laws as well as Reddy. Reportedly, the police are still investigating the matter.

History Kerala's domestic abuse case gains relevance here

Since Maithili's incident surfaced shortly after the infamous dowry harassment case in Kerala, it is receiving more attention. What had happened? Vismaya, a medical student who had hanged herself in her parents' home in June 2021, was a victim of domestic abuse and dowry harassment. Recently, a Kerala court has ordered 10 years imprisonment and Rs. 12.55 lakh fine for Vismaya's husband, Kiran Kumar.

Concerns Increasing number of suicides by actors raises question

This news is sending shock waves across the country as there has been an increase in the number of suicides by actors. It's raising questions about their mental health condition. In the past two weeks, three Bengali actors/models have died by suicide. This includes Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Majumder, and Manjusha Neogi. Coincidentally, all of them were found hanging in their apartments in Kolkata.