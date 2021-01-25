Italian actor-director Asia Argento has accused The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen of sexual assault. She has alleged that Cohen had molested her while she was working on his film xXx, also starring actors Vin Diesel and Samuel L Jackson. Argento had played the role of Yelena, an undercover agent and romantic interest of Diesel's character Xander Cage in that movie.

Details Argento leveled the allegations over the weekend

Argento had made the accusations before several Italian publications over the weekend and confirmed the same with Variety on Sunday. The actor, who had earlier accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, has mentioned that she did not want to talk about her alleged abuse back then but is opening up now as similar accusations against Cohen have surfaced.

Cohen allegedly made Argento consume date rape drug

She said that Cohen had allegedly made her drink GHB, infamously known as the party or date rape drug, without her knowledge, while she was working on the said film. Argento also told an Italian daily that she has mentioned about the abuse in her upcoming autobiography Anatomy of a Wild Heart, which will be out in Italy on January 26.

Response Argento said she woke up naked in Cohen's bed

"At the time, I really didn't know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed (sic)," Argento said. She added that she was unsure about the assault until a friend told her about the nature of the drug allegedly used by the director. However, Cohen's representatives have reportedly rubbished Argento's allegations.

Claims Cohen denies the accusations